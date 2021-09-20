Machickanee Flowage drawdown aims to benefit boaters and fish

STILES, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County waterway is filling back up again.

Just upstream from the Stiles dam on the Oconto River, the Machickanee Flowage is nearly barren, down seven feet from its normal water level.

It’s been four decades since the last drawdown here, long overdue says Steve Dupuis, President of the Machickanee Advancement Association, because boats struggled to get through the weeds and game fish had become stunted.

“An excessive amount of aquatic vegetation here that the fish were small due to that factor that the predator fish couldn’t get to them because of that, and that also presented a navigation issue,” says Dupuis.

In cooperation with the DNR and Oconto Electric, the drawdown began in early July, with water levels falling six inches a day for two and a half weeks.

That allowed for all the weeds to be exposed, dry up and die.

Dupuis says all the fish in the flowage handled the drawdown just fine.

“Our drawdown was so gradual, six inches a day, we had volunteers looking for fish to retrieve and put in deeper water and shellfish, but nobody found a fish that I know of,” says Dupuis.

While Dupuis says some residents expressed frustration over a lost summer of boating on the Machickanee, the vast majority were for the drawdown.

And now with the water slowly returning, he says all signs point to the flowage being in much better shape moving forward.

“It’s for the health of the flowage and the Oconto River at this point here, and you know, it’s been 41 years I believe so that’s a long time,” says Dupuis.

Machickanee Flowage is expected to be back to its normal water level by October 1st.

