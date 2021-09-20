Advertisement

Lenny’s Tap on N. Broadway featured on ESPN segment

Tavern’s owner optimistic for boost in business
By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lenny’s Tap on N. Broadway hosted a crew from ESPN in early September. The segment covered the rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ management.

“Wright Thompson from ESPN had come in here numerous times when he was in town for Packers games,” said the tavern’s owner, Marty Leonhard. “He texted me and asked me about it, and I said ‘I’m open to anything. Come on down.’”

And just like that, Leonhard made his network debut a few days ago.

The segment was about three minutes long. The opening scene was at Lenny’s Tap.

“They came in and shot early. Then they hung around and met all the locals, and it was kind of a party,” said Leonhard.

Leonhard said the feature didn’t only bring attention to his tavern, but it put a spotlight on the Broadway neighborhood as well.

“The more recognition, then people know who we are, where we’re at. We’re here to have fun,” he said. “The highlighting the Broadway area in general is fantastic. It’s come a long way in the last dozen years or so.”

He said every time Broadway is mentioned, it makes somebody drive down the street.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton

Latest News

Lenny's Tap featured in ESPN segment
Lenny's Tap featured in ESPN segment
Olympian Krysta Palmer (right) poses with employees at Schneider, even allowing them to hold...
Schneider honors Olympian with rare chance to ‘Sound the Horn’
Fans flock to Lambeau for full-capacity game
Fans flock to Lambeau for full-capacity game
Schneider honors area Olympian bronze-medalist
Schneider honors area Olympian bronze-medalist