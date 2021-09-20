Lenny’s Tap on N. Broadway featured on ESPN segment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lenny’s Tap on N. Broadway hosted a crew from ESPN in early September. The segment covered the rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ management.

“Wright Thompson from ESPN had come in here numerous times when he was in town for Packers games,” said the tavern’s owner, Marty Leonhard. “He texted me and asked me about it, and I said ‘I’m open to anything. Come on down.’”

And just like that, Leonhard made his network debut a few days ago.

The segment was about three minutes long. The opening scene was at Lenny’s Tap.

“They came in and shot early. Then they hung around and met all the locals, and it was kind of a party,” said Leonhard.

Leonhard said the feature didn’t only bring attention to his tavern, but it put a spotlight on the Broadway neighborhood as well.

“The more recognition, then people know who we are, where we’re at. We’re here to have fun,” he said. “The highlighting the Broadway area in general is fantastic. It’s come a long way in the last dozen years or so.”

He said every time Broadway is mentioned, it makes somebody drive down the street.

