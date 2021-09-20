Jury finds man guilty in Fond du Lac overdose death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has convicted a man in a fatal overdose death in Fond du Lac.

On Sept. 17, Sonny V. Lawrence was found guilty of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide - Party to a crime.

District Attorney Eric Toney says Lawrence supplied the powerful opioid fentanyl to a dealer who sold it to Austin Vande Zande. Vande Zande died of an overdose on March 27, 2020.

Lawrence was identified as the Milwaukee source.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Austin and I ask that you keep them in your prayers as they continue mourn his death,” said Toney. “Families have been devastated by the deadly effects of fentanyl and 2020 was a tragic record year in Fond du Lac County for overdose deaths. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those responsible for delivering these deadly drugs in order to protect our community and those that reside in our state.”

Lawrence is one of two people to be charged in the case. Amber Schuster of Fond du Lac is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for delivering drugs to Vande Zande. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.