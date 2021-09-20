Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at church earlier this month.

Kleefisch launched her campaign on Sept. 9 and has been on the campaign trail since. Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that she was informed of the exposure on Sept. 16, took a test and the next day received a positive result. Kleefisch’s positive test was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Zimmerman says she was vaccinated earlier this spring. “She is feeling fine,” Zimmerman said. “We have canceled all upcoming events and are notifying recent close contacts.”

Kleefisch is a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor. She is seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.