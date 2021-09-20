Green Bay to light up bridges for Packers-Lions Monday night game
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Green Bay will light up two bridges Monday to celebrate the Packers on Monday Night Football.
The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Walnut Street) will be Green and Gold in honor of the Packers.
The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) will be Silver and Blue for the Detroit Lions.
Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field.
