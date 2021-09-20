Green Bay to light up bridges for Packers-Lions Monday night game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Green Bay will light up two bridges Monday to celebrate the Packers on Monday Night Football.

The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Walnut Street) will be Green and Gold in honor of the Packers.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) will be Silver and Blue for the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

We are cheering on the Green Bay Packers tonight as they take on the Detroit Lions at Lambeau! #GoPackGo 💚🏈💛 The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will be green and gold 💛🏈💚 💙🏈🤍 The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be blue and silver 🤍🏈💙 https://t.co/YOV9U0YfYa pic.twitter.com/BkWyGPgDMf — City of Green Bay (@CityofGreenBay) September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.