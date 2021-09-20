Advertisement

Fond du Lac SWAT arrests man after armed domestic incident

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to a standoff in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

At 7:05 p.m., officers received a call about a domestic violence incident on W. Scott Street. The victim told officers a 33-year-old Fond du Lac man was armed with a knife and threatening harm.

The man fled the scene prior to police arrival. Officers traced him to an address on Donohue Court. Police say the man was not cooperating with them and refused to surrender.

Fond du Lac Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams responded to the scene. “Negotiations with the suspect were established but deteriorated,” reads a statement from officers.

SWAT used an explosive breach to get into the apartment. A short time later, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.

No names were released.

