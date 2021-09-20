Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (0-1) get set to host the Detroit Lions (0-1) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Bouncing Back: The Packers have not lost often under coach Matt LaFleur. But when they have? They have bounced back immediately. LaFleur is 6-0 coming off of a loss. What’s more, Green Bay has won those 6 contests by an average of 14 points per game.

#2 Kings in the North: Matt LaFleur is 11-1 in divisional games his first 2 years as head coach. The divisional success has led to 2 NFC North championships under LaFleur. This week the coach told us he basically views NFC North games as “counting for 2” as a win propels one team forward while setting a rival back at the same time. And that doesn’t even bring into account these games’ impacts on the tiebreakers. Against the Lions? LaFleur is a perfect 4-0.

#3 Old Foe, New Faces: The Lions have plenty of new faces this year. Start with their head coach Dan Campbell, who has produced press conference gold with quotes such as: “We’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back we’re gonna smile at you, and when you knock us down we’re going to get up, and on the way, we’re going to bite a kneecap off. We’re going to stand up, and it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down.”

Alrighty then… as for the players. The Lions traded QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams in the offseason, acquiring QB Jared Goff. Goff has seen a fall from grace since quarterbacking L.A. to the Super Bowl just 3 seasons ago. And then there is RB Jamaal Williams. The former Packer is bringing his infectious energy to Motown.

#4 Panic in Packerland?: The 38-3 loss to the Saints in the season opener was eye-opening, but no cause for panic. But if Green Bay falls to 0-2? Then it will surely feel like the sky is falling. The Packers have not started 0-2 with Aaron Rodgers as a starter. And only about 12% of teams to start 0-2 have made the playoffs in NFL history.

#5 Fans are back!: This game will mark the first time that Lambeau Field has been packed to the gills since the Divisional Playoff game against Seattle 2 seasons ago. COVID-19 left Lambeau Field empty for most of last season, with only limited fans allowed late in the season and in the playoffs. And while preseason games this year were open to full fan capacity, tonight should mark the first time that nearly every seat is occupied. Welcome back fans!

Prediction: Packers 28, Lions 21

