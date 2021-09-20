Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rates vary widely across U.W. campuses

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities. The lowest number of vaccinated students are at U.W.-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated.

According to the Wisconsin Public Radio, other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

U.W. System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester (including U.W.-Oshkosh two weeks ago - see video below).

The campaign is offering 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students who attend system universities, other than UW-Madison, that reach a 70% student vaccination threshold. Students must submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 to be included in the drawing.

The system’s data show three campuses have reached that 70% threshold - Madison, La Crosse and Milwaukee.

According to the state Department of Health Services, nearly 53% of Wisconsin’s overall population eligible for vaccination has been fully inoculated. That’s about 3 million people who are 12 years old and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
Motorcycle crash
Pickup truck and motorcycle crash in Waupaca County under investigation

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
Howard-Suamico School District Office
Howard-Suamico schools add mask requirements for grades K-6
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are recruiting...
UW Health recruiting for childhood asthma and food allergies studies