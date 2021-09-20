On the Clock: Packers-Lions Monday Night Football Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Packers and the Lions.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Loss of Za’Darius Smith

• Packers Defense: Joe Barry’s Ugly Debut

• Defensive Blueprint: Doubling Davante Adams

• Do the Packers have too many leaders?

• What I Heard

• Lambeau Crowd

• More TD Monday: Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones

• How many TDs will Aaron Rodgers throw on MNF?

• MNF Prediction

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.