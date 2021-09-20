On the Clock: Packers-Lions Monday Night Football Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Packers and the Lions.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• Loss of Za’Darius Smith
• Packers Defense: Joe Barry’s Ugly Debut
• Defensive Blueprint: Doubling Davante Adams
• Do the Packers have too many leaders?
• What I Heard
• Lambeau Crowd
• More TD Monday: Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones
• How many TDs will Aaron Rodgers throw on MNF?
• MNF Prediction
