On the Clock: Packers-Lions Monday Night Football Preview

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Packers and the Lions.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Loss of Za’Darius Smith

• Packers Defense: Joe Barry’s Ugly Debut

• Defensive Blueprint: Doubling Davante Adams

• Do the Packers have too many leaders?

• What I Heard

• Lambeau Crowd

• More TD Monday: Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones

• How many TDs will Aaron Rodgers throw on MNF?

• MNF Prediction

