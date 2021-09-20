Appleton opening COVID-19 testing site at former Best Buy

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is opening a COVID-19 testing site at the former Best Buy building at 2411 S. Kensington Drive.

The city says walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is required. Pre-registration is encouraged to speed up the process. You can take the screening questionnaire here: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates:

September 21

September 28

October 5

October 12

October 19

October 26

November 2

November 9

November 16

November 23

November 30

December 7

December 14

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone who has tested positive is encouraged to get tested.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, chills, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.

