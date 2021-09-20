Appleton opening COVID-19 testing site at former Best Buy
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is opening a COVID-19 testing site at the former Best Buy building at 2411 S. Kensington Drive.
The city says walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is required. Pre-registration is encouraged to speed up the process. You can take the screening questionnaire here: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/
The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates:
- September 21
- September 28
- October 5
- October 12
- October 19
- October 26
- November 2
- November 9
- November 16
- November 23
- November 30
- December 7
- December 14
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone who has tested positive is encouraged to get tested.
Symptoms include: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, chills, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.
