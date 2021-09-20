Advertisement

Appleton opening COVID-19 testing site at former Best Buy

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is opening a COVID-19 testing site at the former Best Buy building at 2411 S. Kensington Drive.

The city says walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is required. Pre-registration is encouraged to speed up the process. You can take the screening questionnaire here: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates:

  • September 21
  • September 28
  • October 5
  • October 12
  • October 19
  • October 26
  • November 2
  • November 9
  • November 16
  • November 23
  • November 30
  • December 7
  • December 14

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone who has tested positive is encouraged to get tested.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, chills, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.

