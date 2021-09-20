Advertisement

Appleton children’s museum exhibit encourages families to get active

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new exhibit promoting an active lifestyle is open at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton

Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action runs through January 2.

The museum says the exhibit introduces kids to “a variety of fun-filled activities that test balance, strength, coordination, and endurance.”

Families can take part in surfing, snowboarding, yoga, dance and Kung fu. There’s a climbing canyon and training center.

“Any time we can create fun and engaging ways for kids and families to learn healthy habits together in our community, it’s a win-win for all,” said Katie Horrigan, director of Education and Outreach for Children’s Wisconsin. “This new exhibit will offer the opportunity for kids to try new things and to learn about the importance of physical activity for their physical and emotional health.”

The traveling exhibit was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

MORE: https://www.buildingforkids.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
Motorcycle crash
Pickup truck and motorcycle crash in Waupaca County under investigation

Latest News

Concept for Howe Elementary School playground mural
Green Bay overpass becomes a canvas for school mural
The finish line at Riverside Park in Neenah is set up and ready for thousands of runners and...
Extra precautions added to deal with heat during 30th Community First Fox Cities Marathon
Featured Links
September 17 Birthday Club
September 17 Birthday Club