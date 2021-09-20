Appleton children’s museum exhibit encourages families to get active

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new exhibit promoting an active lifestyle is open at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton

Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action runs through January 2.

The museum says the exhibit introduces kids to “a variety of fun-filled activities that test balance, strength, coordination, and endurance.”

Families can take part in surfing, snowboarding, yoga, dance and Kung fu. There’s a climbing canyon and training center.

“Any time we can create fun and engaging ways for kids and families to learn healthy habits together in our community, it’s a win-win for all,” said Katie Horrigan, director of Education and Outreach for Children’s Wisconsin. “This new exhibit will offer the opportunity for kids to try new things and to learn about the importance of physical activity for their physical and emotional health.”

The traveling exhibit was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

MORE: https://www.buildingforkids.org/

