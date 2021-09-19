Advertisement

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona

Latest News

POW-MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh
POW and MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
To educate more Americans about what life is like without fresh water across the globe, the...
Free interactive water exhibit in Kohler teaching about global water scarcity
90-year-old Vietnam combat pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years