SUMMER-LIKE TODAY, STORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

Winds out of the south today are going to bring back summer-like weather. Look for highs from the mid 70s along the lake to the mid 80s inland under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be quite pleasant for the start of the Fox Cities Marathon but temperatures should be pushing 80 by midday. Some gusts may be near 25 mph during the day.

Tomorrow looks to be warm as well, with highs near 80, with south winds still cranking. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day with some passing rain showers or t-showers. The best chance for widespread storms comes at night.

Packers fans… we still expect breezy and mild conditions for the home opener at Lambeau Monday evening. Be aware that there is at least the possibility for a shower or storm to be around during tailgating time. It still appears as if the heaviest rain and highest thunder chances will occur just AFTER the game is over, but it’s all based on the speed of the cold front coming in from the west.

Rain and thunder is likely Monday night and into Tuesday. Northwesterly winds will usher in much more fall-like air for the middle of week. Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY - TUESDAY

SUNDAY: S 15-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Some clouds late. Staying mild and breezy. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain & thunder. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Morning rain and thunder. Breezy northwesterly winds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Fall officially begins. Much cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: A shower is possible. HIGH: 66

