Race weekend full of success at Community First Fox Cities Marathon

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites laced up their running shoes amid the mild weather this weekend for the 30th annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon, the first time being held in-person since 2018.

The anticipation was at an all time high as more than two-thousand participants awaited the final race day.

“I’ve never won a marathon before, so I’ve won some shorter races, but this is my first marathon win so it’s really awesome,” said Elizabeth Bulat Turner, 1st place winner, Women’s Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

One mother and daughter duo says the energy from the crowd was the best way to celebrate all the hard work they’ve put in, as they were minutes away from the full marathon together.

“We might get a marathon 26.2 tattoo at some point to celebrate,” Katie Tegge, Community First Fox Cities Marathon participant.

Sunday’s race day began at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus in Menasha, and finished at Riverside Park in Neenah.

“It gives me goose bumps, I have butterflies in my stomach, I’m just so excited for the runners, it’s been a long coming. They’ve worked so hard for months to get to race day. We say we give them the platform for them to achieve their goals and dreams and today’s the day they get to do that,” said Tara Perre, Race Director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

Many participants showed up Sunday morning with a goal of winning, and some succeeded.

“That was the goal to win, but you never know who’s going to show up, so you just got to do your best and glad it worked out,” said Matt Kasten, 1st place winner, Men’s Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

First place winner of the Men’s ThedaCare Half Marathon, Dan Schubert, dedicated his win to his high school track coach.

“I ran for Joe Perez at Appleton East and he passed a few years ago and you know, it’s just great to be able to honor him. He instilled so many good lessons to me, to my family, and help me kind of shape who I am today,” said Schubert.

Everyone was thrilled to have in-person racing back, to have the community support, cheering them on as they were navigating the 13.1 or 26.2 miles.

The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and the previous year due to weather.

“I’m a local, so it feels really good to win the hometown race, been trying to run this one for two years, keep getting set back, but really happy to have a great day today,” said Kasten.

“It was awesome, every time you hear your name, it’s kind of like a little ‘oh yay go me’ so it was nice having people cheer,” said Cheyenne Moore, 1st place winner, Women’s ThedaCare Half Marathon.

Several runners say they are going to celebrate their win and accomplishments by eating a lot of food, taking a nap, and drinking beer.

To hear from all of the half marathon winners, as well as the first place winners of the full marathon, listen to the videos below.

