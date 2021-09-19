Advertisement

POW and MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Oshkosh veterans gathered together this weekend to remember those who never made it home.

A ceremony recognizing and remembering those who served and became a Prisoner of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) was held in Oshkosh Saturday.

The Oshkosh Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America held the ceremony, which included updates, a speaker and a final salute.

Duane Canon, the President of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in Oshkosh, has been leading the event for the past 12 years, and issued a reminder on why it will always be necessary.

“Enjoy the program and you remember that there are still lots of people - servicemen and women - who are still missing. We can’t forget them,” said Canon.

Although the third Friday in September is National POW Recognition Day, the Oshkosh Chapter holds the ceremony on Saturdays instead of Fridays so more people can attend.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona

Latest News

To educate more Americans about what life is like without fresh water across the globe, the...
Free interactive water exhibit in Kohler teaching about global water scarcity
90-year-old Vietnam combat pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Free interactive water exhibit in Kohler teaching about global water scarcity
Free interactive water exhibit in Kohler teaching about global water scarcity