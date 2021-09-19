POW and MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Oshkosh veterans gathered together this weekend to remember those who never made it home.

A ceremony recognizing and remembering those who served and became a Prisoner of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) was held in Oshkosh Saturday.

The Oshkosh Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America held the ceremony, which included updates, a speaker and a final salute.

Duane Canon, the President of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in Oshkosh, has been leading the event for the past 12 years, and issued a reminder on why it will always be necessary.

“Enjoy the program and you remember that there are still lots of people - servicemen and women - who are still missing. We can’t forget them,” said Canon.

Although the third Friday in September is National POW Recognition Day, the Oshkosh Chapter holds the ceremony on Saturdays instead of Fridays so more people can attend.

