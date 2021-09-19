Advertisement

Pickup truck and motorcycle crash in Waupaca County under investigation

Sep. 19, 2021
Mukwa, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Saturday evening on State Hwy 54 at Ferry St. in Mukwa is under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation determined the pickup truck was heading westbound on State Hwy 54 and turned south onto Ferry St. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Hwy 54 and collided with the pickup truck on the passenger side.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah by Theda Star.

No names or further details have been released.

