Packers host free kickoff concert ahead of home opener

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While most of the NFL’s 32 teams have played at home already this season, the Green Bay Packers will do so for the first time when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Late Sunday afternoon, Packers fans flocked to Lambeau Field to revel in the excitement, as country music artist Jake Owen performed at a free concert for fans.

Gates opened for the concert at 3 p.m., and as is tradition, fans celebrated the first home game with live music.

Some fans said Sunday’s concert was the first one they attended in almost two years, and said it was amazing to be back with their fellow Packers fans.

“People would have come back no matter what, but for the Packers to make that free, it’s just a great way to give back to the community,” said fan and concert attendee Matt Michalsen.

Monday’s game will be the first time Lambeau Field will have a full capacity game in more than a year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

