MILD MONDAY, FALL-LIKE STARTING TUESDAY

Mild air will continue on Monday, along with southerly breezes 10-25 mph. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day with some passing rain showers or t-showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 are still on the table.

Packers fans… we still expect breezy and mild conditions for the home opener at Lambeau Monday evening. Be aware there could be some rain around during the game but if we’re lucky there could be a bit of a lull that develops in Green Bay prior to the incoming front. The latest data still suggests the heaviest rain and highest thunder chances will occur just AFTER the game concludes, but it’s going to be a close call.

While a strong, gusty storm is possible Monday evening/night with the passing cold front, widespread severe weather appears unlikely. Rainfall between 1/3″ and 1 1/3″ is possible from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Cooler, drier, and more fall-like air is going to settle back in for the middle of the week. Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon and it will feel like it.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MONDAY & TUESDAY

MONDAY: S 15-20 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

TUESDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Some clouds late. Staying mild. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of passing showers & thunder during the day. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Early day rain, afternoon drying. Much cooler with breezy NW winds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Fall officially begins. HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A few showers are possible with a passing cold front. HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 69

