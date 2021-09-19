Advertisement

La Crosse Fire Department rescues five stranded people from river

Crews responded after getting a report about the group being stranded at 7:52 p.m. Saturday.
Crews responded after getting a report about the group being stranded at 7:52 p.m. Saturday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are rescued after being stranded on the La Crosse River.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the group was found in a canoe stuck on a tree in the river near Red Cloud Park, which is located north of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and south of La Crosse Logan High School on La Crosse’s north side.

Crews responded after getting a report about the group being stranded at 7:52 p.m. Saturday. Inflatable boats were used to bring the five people to shore. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

It’s at least the second water rescue performed by the La Crosse Fire Department this summer. Two people were rescued from the La Crosse River in July.

The La Crosse Police Department, which assisted in Saturday’s rescue, underwent water-related incident training in July.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona

Latest News

Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
POW-MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh
POW and MIA National Day of Remembrance ceremony held in Oshkosh
To educate more Americans about what life is like without fresh water across the globe, the...
Free interactive water exhibit in Kohler teaching about global water scarcity
90-year-old Vietnam combat pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again
90-year-old Vietnam War pilot flies a T-33 Fighter Jet again after 65 years
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County