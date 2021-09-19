La Crosse Fire Department rescues five stranded people from river

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are rescued after being stranded on the La Crosse River.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the group was found in a canoe stuck on a tree in the river near Red Cloud Park, which is located north of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and south of La Crosse Logan High School on La Crosse’s north side.

Crews responded after getting a report about the group being stranded at 7:52 p.m. Saturday. Inflatable boats were used to bring the five people to shore. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

It’s at least the second water rescue performed by the La Crosse Fire Department this summer. Two people were rescued from the La Crosse River in July.

The La Crosse Police Department, which assisted in Saturday’s rescue, underwent water-related incident training in July.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.