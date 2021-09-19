Advertisement

Hwy 91 closed due to crash in Winnebago County

Closure expected to last until 5 a.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winnebago County, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Hwy 91 near Wall St. around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions are affected, closing down Hwy. 91 at Wall St. near the City of Omro.

No further details have been shared.

