Advertisement

ESPN College Game Day headed to Soldier Field

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&amp;amp;M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every &amp;ldquo;College GameDay&amp;rdquo; broadcast, ESPN came to Pullman Wash., in Oct. 2018.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(KWQC)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football will soon be in the national spotlight. ESPN’s College Game Day is heading to Chicago for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game.

The game will be played at Solider Field. The network announced the decision to feature this match-up in a social media post on Saturday.

Wisconsin currently sits at 1-1 on the season, after a bye-week. Notre Dame took down Purdue last Saturday and remain undefeated on the season.

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. ESPN’s coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
One dead, one injured following crash on Highway 91 in Winnebago County
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader and Manny Pina celebrate after a baseball game against the...
Brewers clinch 4th straight playoff berth with win vs Cubs
Green Bay Packers
Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
Packers placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on IR due to back issue
Operation Football, September 17 2021
Operation Football: September 17, part 1