ESPN College Game Day headed to Soldier Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football will soon be in the national spotlight. ESPN’s College Game Day is heading to Chicago for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game.

The game will be played at Solider Field. The network announced the decision to feature this match-up in a social media post on Saturday.

CHICAGO ... you already know this is gonna be good 😏



Week 4 ➡️ @NDFootball vs. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/pDi0negsiv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2021

Wisconsin currently sits at 1-1 on the season, after a bye-week. Notre Dame took down Purdue last Saturday and remain undefeated on the season.

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. ESPN’s coverage begins at 8 a.m.

