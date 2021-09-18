VERY NICE FOR THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER

This weekend is as good as it gets, weather wise. We get to enjoy sunshine and dry conditions for the last official weekend of summer. Highs this afternoon should top out in the low to mid 70s in most spots. It won’t be very breezy like it has been the past could of days, but tomorrow, a breezy south wind returns. These south winds will send Sunday’s highs will into the 80s in many spots. It will definitely be a warm day for anyone participating in the Fox Cities Marathon.

Mild 70s and 80s are still on track for Monday. While there could be some showers or perhaps even a storm during the day, the highest odds of rain and storms SHOULD hold off until after the Packers game Monday evening. Fingers crossed on that! The best chance for widespread rain and showers comes early Tuesday morning. Cooler, more fall-like air is due to settle in for a least a few days for the middle of next week. Fall officially arrives on Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Clear Early. Some clouds late. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, & breezy. Humid late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain & thunder. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with falling afternoon temps. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Fall officially begins. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 72

