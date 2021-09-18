SUNNY WEEKEND TO CLOSE OUT SUMMER

Our weekend is looking fantastic, which is good news for the official last weekend of summer. Look for seasonable highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday with warmer 80s returning Sunday. Mostly clear skies can be expected both days. Stronger southerly breezes Sunday will help get those highs well above normal again.

Mild 70s and 80s are still on track for Monday. While there could be some showers or perhaps even a storm during the day, the highest odds of rain and storms SHOULD hold off until after the Packers game Monday evening. Fingers crossed on that! Cooler, more fall-like air is due to settle in for a least a few days for the middle of next week. Fall officially arrives on Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and lighter wind. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, & breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain & thunder. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with falling afternoon temps. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Fall officially begins. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

