SUMMER’S LAST GASP?

We have a temperature roller coaster that is about to get underway. Hold on tight, it’s going to be be a bumpy ride over the next few days. You also need to hold onto your hats because the wind machine is about to crank up again.

Summer-like warm blows back in Sunday on the heels of strong southerly winds. Look for highs from the mid 70s along the lake to the mid 80s inland under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be quite pleasant for the start of the Fox Cities Marathon but temperatures should be pushing 80 by midday. Some gusts may be near 25 mph during the day.

Warm air continues on Monday, along with southerly breezes. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day with some passing rain showers or t-showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are still on the table.

Packers fans… we still expect breezy and mild 70s for the home opener at Lambeau Monday evening. But be aware there could be some rain around during the game. It still appears as if the heaviest rain and highest thunder chances will occur just AFTER the game concludes, but it’s all based on the speed of the cold front coming in from the west.

Rain and thunder is likely Monday night but the region will start to dry out on Tuesday. Northwesterly winds will usher in much more fall-like air for the middle of week. Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY - TUESDAY

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain & thunder. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Morning rain and thunder. Breezy northwesterly winds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Fall officially begins. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: A shower is possible. HIGH: 66

