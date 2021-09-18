Northeast Wisconsin construction project roundup

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple construction projects in the region are on the verge of being complete as autumn approaches!

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has released a timeline of what to expect this week for many projects in northeast Wisconsin, as well as information about an upcoming permanent closure, and a bridge closure in Menasha.

Projects are listed by county - which are listed alphabetically - below:

BROWN

WIS 29/COUNTY VV INTERCHANGE: A major permanent closure will begin this week along the project route. WisDOT says the westbound WIS 29 RCUT (J-turn) to eastbound WIS 29 will be removed on Monday, September 20. That traffic will be detoured to the WIS 32 off ramps, and will then be able to head east on WIS 29. Although the western media turn will be permanently closed, WisDOT says the eastern media U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT and median left turn lanes at County VV will stay open. In addition, crews will begin filling on the north and south side of WIS 29 in the large fill areas, and the contractor will also begin settling the concrete barrier wall on the WIS 29 median for the construction of the County VV bridge pier over 29. They will also begin excavation for the median bridge pier. Although it isn’t set in stone, the contractor is hoping to begin sewer installation on County TS later in the week. The project won’t be completely finished until late fall of next year.

I-43 BRIDGE REHABILITATION: Crews are expected to finish wing wall repair work for the box culvert by the end of the week. That work, according to WisDOT, includes backfilling the wingwall/culvert placement of rip rap and site restoration. In addition, the agency says wing wall repair work for the structure located at the Atkinson Drive on-ramp to southbound I-43 will start this week. That work will include excavation for the structure and removal of the wingwall. While drivers have had to deal with some lane an shoulder closures throughout the project, those are expected to come to an end this month. According to WisDOT, daytime lane closures for southbound I-43 from Greenbrier Road to County JJ are expected to last through September 23. Meanwhile, single lane closures on northbound Atkinson Drive (near I-43) are expected to begin the week of September 20, and last until September 30. Shoulder closures for southbound I-43 from Greenbrier Road to County JJ are expected to wrap up around September 23.

CALUMET

US 151: Starting Monday, WisDOT ays crews will be repairing pavement on both north and southbound US 151 between the Fond du Lac/Calumet County line and Quinney Road through Thursday, September 23. That work will be done from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition, drivers are asked to be on the lookout for flaggers.

DOOR

WIS 57 RESURFACING: This project is almost done, according to WisDOT. This week, the agency says there will be minor finishing done, as well as punch list work and project cleanup. The highway will stay open, and flagging operations will be happening at various locations in the project work zone. Although this was scheduled to be done in the summer of 2021, there was no work done during the peak summer tourist season, according to the state agency.

FOND DU LAC

WIS 175 RESURFACING: Another month is expected to go by before this project wraps up, however this week, crews are expected to finish all asphalt work by mid-week, according to WisDOT. Once that work is completed, the agency says barrier wall crews hope to finish two small pours at the end of the week to finish all barrier wall work. In addition, guardrail crews will be preparing post locations, and will begin installing posts by the end of the week. WisDOT says restoration crews will also make some major headway, saying they are expected to be substantially complete by the end of the week.

WIS 23 EXPANSION - URBAN: While this project will continue until the fall of 2022, crews will be working on eastbound WIS 23 this week from US 151 to County UU, as well as on westbound WIS 23 from Taft Road to Seven Hills Road. In addition, crews will also continue to work on the retaining wall along Maryhill Drive. There will also be construction at the bridge over County K, and box culvert on Whispering Springs Drive. WisDOT adds work will also continue on County K south of 23, Maryhill Drive and the new County UU interchange. Road closures in the area include County UU south and north of WIS 23, as well as County K North (Highway 23 Intersection).

WIS 23 EXPANSION - RURAL: Crews are expected to place topsoil and finish shoulder on the County G interchange this week, and WisDOT says crews will pave asphalt on the westbound lanes of WIS 23 at Log Tavern Road, Pit Road, Triple T Road and Hickory Road, as well as from the county line to Hillview Road. WIS 23 will remain open to at least one lane of travel in each direction on either the existing lanes or added lanes. However, County G is closed and will reopen sometime next month, according to the agency. This project is expected to wrap up in late October of this year.

WIS 67 RECONSTRUCTION IN CAMPBELLSPORT: This week, sidewalk and watermain work will continue. Last week, watermain work was also done, and concrete crews installed sidewalks and driveways from Helena to River Street. WIS 67 is closed to through traffic, however local access to businesses and properties in the work zone will be maintained using side roads. Through traffic is being directed to use I-41, WIS 28 and WIS 45. The project is expected to last until late November of this year.

WIS 49 RESURFACING IN BRANDON: WisDOT says the project is almost done, and is expected to be complete this month. There will be minor finishing work this week, as well as an anticipated clean up.

KEWAUNEE

WIS 42 RESURFACING AND CULVERT REPLACEMENT (SOUTH): Shouldering and guardrail installation are expected to be done this week, however rumble strips will be milled, and permanent pavement markings will be installed as well. Last week, mainline paving was finished, and temporary pavement markings were installed. The project is expected to wrap up in October.

WIS 42 RESURFACING (NORTH): Crews are continuing to mill, as well as pave asphalt. There is also pavement marking being done between duvall Street and Feld Street. That same work was done last week. This project is expected to be finished in October, however flagging operations will continue until then.

MANITOWOC

WIS 67 IMPROVEMENT WORK: This week, WisDOT says crews will continue structure work on the bridge and box culvert, permanent signing, and pavement marking on WIS 67 from Suhrke Road to County EH. A detour is still in place after crews closed WIS 67 to through traffic from Woodchuck Lane to County EH. That detour will follow WIS 23 to WIS 57 to WIS 32/57 to WIS 67. The project is expected to wrap up sometime in late October.

MARINETTE

US 8 RESURFACING FROM DUNBAR TO PEMBINE: This past week, WisDOT says crews continued to install rumble strips, marked pavement, and began punch list items and finishing work. This next week, crews will continue with finishing work and punch list items. While US 8 will stay open during construction with lane closures and flagging operations, the agency says the project is expected to wrap up around September 27.

US 8/US 141 BRIDGE REHABILITATION: Last week, crews poured concrete for the shoulders, surface drain, and also re-sealed the slope paving. In addition, the bridge deck is curing before the protective surface treatment is put on. Next week, WisDOT says crews will pave the bridge approaches, install the beam guard, place the protective surface treatment on the bridge deck, and also complete permanent pavement markings and final landscaping. The agency says the roadway is expected to open to two-way traffic by the end of the week. Currently, US 8/US 141 is open with temporary traffic signals to allow one lane of traffic to cross the bridge. The project is expected to be finished sometime in October.

US 141: Pavement repairs will be done on north and southbound US 141 between County K and County Z through Thursday, September 23 from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. In addition, there will also be pavement repairs done between County W and WIS 180 daily from Wednesday, September 22 through Thursday, October 7. That work will also be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will be used during the repairs.

OCONTO

WIS 32 RESURFACING: During this next week, the state agency says the contractor will continue paving operations. This work was also done during the week of September 13-17. The highway will be open during construction, however there will be lane closures and flagging operations. The project is expected to last until October 29, 2021.

US 141: Pavement repairs will be done on southbound 141 between McDonald Street and Frog Pond Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. through Monday, September 20. This work will cause the right lane to be continuously closed.

OUTAGAMIE

WIS 15 BYPASS RECONSTRUCTION/EXPANSION: This week, WisDOT says grading crews will continue to use common excavation from County M to Nash Street, and Nash to the east to build a roadway embankment. That will be located east of Nash Street and west of County M. In addition, the agency says marsh excavation and stage 2 of the Black Otter Creek realignment are expected to begin. There will also be erosion control as needed, and pipe culvert crews are expected to start installing culvert crossing starting near the former landfill and move west throughout the project, which is expected to last through October of 2022. Although WisDOT says no impacts to traffic are expected at this time, but grading equipment will be crossing County M, MM and Nash Street at times to move materials, adding that grading equipment will yield to roadway traffic. However, state officials say short term closures of County M and Nash Street will be expected during girder setting, which is expected to begin late this fall, or sometime this winter.

WIS 441: Guardrails will be repaired at County CE on northbound WIS 441 each day from Tuesday, September 21 to Thursday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This work will cause the right lane to be closed during that time frame.

SHEBOYGAN

WIS 23 EXPANSION: This past week, crews did miscellaneous clean up work, and also did some punch list items. According to WisDOT, crews also patched settled pipes on the outside lanes of eastbound WIS 23. Next week, the agency says crews will change the speed limit signs to 65 mph, continue clean up work, punch list items, and finishing work. WisDOT says westbound lanes will be opened to two lanes of traffic to the Sheboygan County line by the end of the week, while eastbound lanes will stay as they are.

WINNEBAGO

RACINE STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: This week, state officials say the contractor will continue to install the retaining wall on the north side, which was also done this past week. The bridge and the adjacent intersections will be open to traffic until mid-September of this year. However, the bridge is expected to close starting September 27, and will be closed to the fall of 2022. The project is expected to be complete in November of 2022. WisDOT says the bridge will close to vehicle traffic during the nighttime hours on Sunday, September 26 and Monday, September 27. While the bridge is closed from September 27-June of 2022, marine traffic will be able to pass under the bridge. In addition, the intersections of Racine Street and Main Street, as well as Racine and Ahnaip Street, will stay open. A detour will be set up using 3rd Street/WIS 114 to Tayco Street to Nicolet Boulevard to Ahnaip Street. The closure will be the second stage of the project. That stage will include work of the new bascule span, as well as the beginning of work on the fixed approach spans, demolishing and removing the existing Racine Street Bridge, and building the western retaining wall. State officials add the third stage will begin in June of next year.

I-41: WisDOT says crews will be repairing pavement on north and southbound I-41 between County BB and County G every day from Sunday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 23 from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. The work will cause various lanes to be closed. In addition, multiple ramps will be closed, including the westbound US 10 ramp to northbound I-41 on Tuesday, September 21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the northbound I-41 off-ramp to County BB on Monday, September 20 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

US 10: Starting Sunday, September 19 at 7 p.m., WisDOT says pavement will be repaired on westbound US 10 between US 45 and Rat River Road. This work will continue until 3 p.m. on Monday, September 20. It will cause the left lane to close. In addition, the westbound US 10 to US 45 ramp will close from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.

US 10: Eastbound US 10 between Hickory Avenue and Pioneer Road will see pavement repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Monday September 20. The right lane will be continuously closed during the work, which WisDOT says is expected to end by 12 p.m. on Friday, September 24.

