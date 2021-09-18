New Holstein woman injured in Sheboygan County crash

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a New Holstein woman is recovering from injuries after an equipment failure caused her vehicle to roll over Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin DNR reported a personal injury motor vehicle accident on westbound Highway 23 near Sunset Road at about 3:13 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found an equipment failure in the vehicle caused it to roll over, and it ended up stopping on its roof in the westbound lanes.

The driver has been identified as a 34-year-old New Holstein woman.

Her name and condition have not been released as of this time.

However, authorities say her injures are believed to be non-life threatening, and she is recovering at St. Nicholas Hospital.

The crash caused the westbound lanes of Highway 23 to be closed for more than an hour until her vehicle could be moved.

The type of vehicle she was operating was not immediately released.

