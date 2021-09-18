Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured following Sheboygan County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is recovering from serious injuries after a crash early Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 74-year-old man from the Town of Plymouth was driving east on State Highway 23 shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The man then turned north at County Road P, but was hit by a westbound truck on Highway 23, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist was then flown to Theda Clark Medical Center due to his injuries. His name was not immediately released.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver, identified as a 62-year-old Town of Lyndon man, didn’t need immediate medical attention.

His name was also not released.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

