Fox Cities Marathon kicks off race weekend with Kids Fun Run and Health and Wellness Expo

The Fox Cities Marathon kicked off their race weekend at the Timber Rattler Stadium Friday, inviting kids of all ages to storm the field and get their hearts pumping.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Marathon kicked off race weekend at the Timber Rattler Stadium Friday, inviting kids of all ages to storm the field and get their hearts pumping.

Tara Perre, the Fox Cities Marathon Race Director, said while the run is fun for the whole family, it’s really about raising strong community members, and encouraging healthy habits.

“Part of our mission is encouraging health wellness and community, and we say ‘one step at a time.’ So what better way than to start kids off on the right track? By doing a fun run for them,” Perre said.

Volunteers line the field to encourage the kids and keep their energy high. Minh Mckenzie, who has been volunteering for 14 years, said it’s the unforgettable atmosphere that keeps him coming back.

“Every volunteer that I have come across have the passion to make this event, like I said before, a memorable event for our participants. And you can tell, you can see that with every person,” Mckenzie said.

Meanwhile, OSMS Health & Wellness Expo opened its doors at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus Field House and Communication Arts Center.

It invited adult racers to pick up their race packets and check out health vendors from across the community.

“Whether it’s something that will help them with recovery, or it’s a product that’s just a cool running product, it’s a great way for them to be able to learn more about some of the tools in the trade,” Perre said.

On Sunday, runners will take part in a full marathon, half marathon, and relay marathon. The full marathon starts at the U.W.-Oshkosh Fox Valley Campus in Menasha and finishes as Riverside Park in Neenah.

FULL WEEKEND SCHEDULE: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/race-week/schedule/

People who signed up for virtual events can run at their own pace and on their own time.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon raises money for nonprofit organizations in our area.

