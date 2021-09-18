Advertisement

Fighter jets flying over Lambeau Field on Monday night

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Airmen stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho are planning to give Northeast Wisconsin a show on Monday.

“There’s a lot of prep that goes into it. Getting across the entire country first off, getting the jets here squared away and then ready to go for the flyover. And then, we’ll be out here early on Monday making sure everything is ready to go,” U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Wittke said. He’s from Lafayette, Indiana but has family living in the Milwaukee area.

As a kid, Wittke said he remembers seeing a flyover executed while sitting in the stands of Lambeau Field.

The pilots are members of the 389 Fighter Squadron and they plan to execute a flyover in a tight formation over Lambeau before kickoff that should last about 30 seconds.

“I’ve never done one before. I have done a flyover over Arlington [National] Cemetery but different circumstances for that one,” Wittke said.

“I’d say most aircrew probably get to do one maybe once in their career,” Maj. David Partin, who is from Oregon, said. “This is a really big opportunity for us as well. We’re really excited for it and we’re all big Green Bay fans. Go, Pack, go.”

After they’re done, they said they’ll race back to Lambeau to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions for the Packers’ first regular season home game at full capacity since December of 2019.

The airmen have set up home base for the weekend at Jet Air located at Green Bay Austin-Straubel Airport.

“The airport’s named after a World War II veteran, so yeah, we’re really excited to have them here,” Airport Director for Austin-Straubel Marty Piette said. “We really appreciate the service that they’ve provided and look forward to hearing the sound of freedom this week.”

According to Jet Air, they’ve been seeing a high number of private planes flying in for Monday’s Packers game.

“We’re used to seeing the private jets and you know, the top one percent of America. But to see those that are out there truly sacrificing, who could potentially sacrifice their lives for our country, it’s great to say that we welcomed them,” Michael Kacmarynski of Jet Air said. He wears many hats at Jet Air, which includes lineman and handling social media marketing.

Once the airmen touched down in Ashwaubenon, Jet Air welcomed them Friday morning with cheese curds.

