1 dead following fiery crash in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person has died following a crash in the City of Appleton.

According to Appleton Police, officers were called to the intersection of Oneida Street and Calumet Street at about 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say one vehicle was on fire, and a second vehicle was badly damaged.

Officials say one driver died at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle as taken to an area hospital.

Police did not specify which driver was inside of which vehicle.

Neither of the driver’s names were immediately Saturday afternoon. In addition, police say neither vehicle had any passengers inside of them.

An investigation of the crash is still underway.

While officials say the State Patrol also responded and completed an accident reconstruction at the scene, no cause for the crash has been released as of this time.

No other details are expected to be released until sometime on Monday.

If you have information about the crash, you’re asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

