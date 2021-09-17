What’s in store for the second igNight Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The igNight Market series continues Saturday at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

The Sept. 18 event is 5-10 p.m.

The igNight Market features local artisans, live music, art, street performers and food trucks. The market is family-friendly.

“We are excited to have our second igNight Market of the season around the Neville Museum! This event is unlike others because it showcases the incredibly talented artisans and makers while bringing new experiences to the community,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc. “The Broadway District continually strives to invest and support artists in the area and regionally.”

The next igNight Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, under the Mason Street Bridge.

The igNight Market is sponsored by Fox Communities Credit Union.

MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/ignight-market

