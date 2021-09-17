Advertisement

UW Health recruiting for childhood asthma and food allergies studies

Childhood asthma and childhood food allergies are two of the most common chronic diseases in children
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are recruiting...
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are recruiting expectant mothers and families to join two new studies designed to help experts better understand the causes of two of the most common chronic diseases in children: childhood asthma and childhood food allergies.(123RF)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is looking for expectant mothers and their families to participate in two new studies seeking to better understand childhood asthma and food allergies, the health system announced Friday.

The studies are being conducted by the UW Department of Pediatrics’ division of allergy, immunology and rheumatology, and both are birth cohort studies, meaning that they follow a group of people born around the same time.

Childhood asthma and childhood food allergies are two of the most common chronic diseases in children, UW Health said.

The “Childhood asthma and the neonatal environment” (CANOE) study seeks to identify causes of childhood asthma by examining early-life environmental factors and their potential contribution to the disease. The study will follow mothers and their children starting in the prenatal period through the child’s first three years of life.

According to UW Health, the CANOE study will take place at University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health locations. Researchers are looking to enroll 125 families in the study.

The second study, “Systems biology of early allergy” (SUNBEAM), is designed to investigate what causes food allergies in children. Researchers are recruiting pregnant mothers, their infants and their infant’s biological father to identify potential causes of food allergies and eczema. Researchers are looking to enroll 240 families, including up the 2,500 children nationally, in the SUNBEAM study.

Dr. Anne Marie Singh, associate professor; Dr. James Gern, professor; and Dr. Dan Jackson, professor, of UW School of Medicine and Public Health Department of Pediatrics are the study investigators, according to UW Health.

More information on the studies can be found here:

CANOE Study

SUNBEAM Study

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

Latest News

Operation Football, September 17 2021
Operation Football: September 17, part 1
Operation Football: September 17 2021
Operation Football: September 17, part 2
Elijah Roge, 2 reunites with the officers who helped save him when he nearly drowned in the...
Toddler reunited with officers who helped save him from near drowning
A fighter jet from the 389th Fighter Squadron of the U.S. Air Force is parked at Jet Air in...
Fighter jets flying over Lambeau Field on Monday night
Kids run the bases to start off the Community First Fox Cities Marathon weekend
Kids kick off marathon weekend