Advertisement

Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona

Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMOMIE, Wis. (AP) - A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities in Arizona.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona.

The sheriff’s statement says Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling to Minnesota.

Authorities say investigators have not interviewed Suggs, so they had no new information to release on a potential motive. Authorities said Thursday that Suggs was spotted meeting with one of the victims at a Minnesota bar the night before their bodies were found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 3,000 new cases for a 2nd day
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Fights at Oshkosh West High School prompt higher police presence Friday
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large

Latest News

A statewide Silver Alert was issued to find James Stroschein, 79
SILVER ALERT for man last seen at Ashwaubenon gas station
Kroll's West and other Stadium District bars are ready for crowds
Businesses ready to roll as Packers fans flock in town
Concept for Howe Elementary School playground mural
Green Bay overpass becomes a canvas for school mural
Howe Elementary School students learn about the creation of a mural outside their school in...
Howe Elementary School mural comes to life