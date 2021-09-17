Protesters gather outside critical race theory forum in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The debate over critical race theory made its way to Green Bay as a forum criticizing the theory was held on Thursday.

Protesters against the event lined up across the street from where it was taking place calling the discussion racist and saying the subject isn’t even taught in public schools.

Ronald Kossik was holding a sign with the phrase “Stop the Hate” written outside the Rock Garden Wedding and Event Venue located in the Comfort Suites Hotel.

“We are attempting to alert the community that they need to stand up against these extremists elements,” Kossik said. There were about nearly two dozen demonstrators.

The conservative group No Better Friend Corporation put together Thursday’s discussion on critical race theory where several speakers took part. Kossik said its goal is to drive a wedge in society.

“[The] most insidious thing about what these Anti-CRT people [are] doing is creating fear of diversity and differences when we should be embracing differences,” Kossik said.

According to education experts, critical race theory is an academic concept with a core idea that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but embedded in legal systems and policies.

No Better Friend Corporation has been traveling across the state holding these forums on critical race theory. Yet, democratic lawmakers have previously said that the subject is not being taught in Wisconsin public schools.

“We believe that critical race theory is taking us a step back as a society and is encouraging people to think permanently about each other as being different on the basis of skin color,” No Better Friend Corp Volunteer President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nicholson said.

Nicholson told Action 2 News CRT is being taught in many schools but he’d have to go district-by-district to say where.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve been to school board meetings myself where administrators said we don’t have that here. And then parents stood up and read materials that were giving to teachers for their own training, saying that a colorblind society is not something to aspire to,” Nicholson said.

He also told Action 2 News he’s considering a run for the Republican primary for either Wisconsin Governor or the U.S Senate. That decision would hinge on whether Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, decides to run for a third term or bow out.

Nicholson ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.

