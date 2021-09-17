One treated for smoke inhalation after Kiel area house fire

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house near Kiel caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the back of the house along Highway 57 in the town of Schleswig just before 11 A.M., the Kiel Fire Department says. The person who was in the house got out safely.

Six fire departments responded to the rural location, but Kiel F.D. says the flames were knocked down in 10 minutes. There was still cleanup and making sure there were no hidden hot spots, which kept firefighters on the scene for another two-and-a-half hours. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

The person treated for smoke inhalation was released by health care workers.

Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance was assisted by Ada, Collins, Elkhart Lake, New Holstein, St. Anna and Valders fire departments; New Holstein First Responders; the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office; the Schleswig town constable; and WE Energies.

