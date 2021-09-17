Advertisement

LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER LOOKING GREAT!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Quiet conditions are on tap for Friday night football. Look for evening temperatures in the 60s and 50s with lows by Saturday morning in the 40s and 50s. Some upper 30s are possible in the colder spots in the North Woods. Those breezy winds we’ve had on Friday are going to relax.

Our weekend is looking fantastic, which is good news for the official last weekend of summer. Look for seasonable highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday with warmer 80s returning Sunday. Mostly clear skies can be expected both days. Stronger southerly breezes Sunday will help get those highs well above normal again.

Mild 70s and 80s are still on track for Monday. While there could be some showers or perhaps even a storm during the day, the highest odds of rain and storms SHOULD hold off until after the Packers game Monday evening. Fingers crossed on that! Cooler, more fall-like air is due to settle in for a least a few days for the middle of next week. Fall officially arrives on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and lighter wind. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, & breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm and breezy. Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain & thunder. Higher odds of rain and storms AFTER the Packers game. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with falling afternoon temps. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Fall officially begins. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

