Kayaker dies along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, search ongoing for second person

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUNSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A search continues Friday for a missing kayaker along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

According to the park, two kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening in Lake Superior near the lakeshore.

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations.

Search and rescue operations have included the use of aircraft, such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter.

At this time, one death has been confirmed and crews are continuing to search for the other missing person.

As details become available, additional information will be released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

