Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR Board chairman

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit he brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board.

Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Prehn has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Kaul promised to appeal.

