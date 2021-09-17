INTERVIEW: Businesses excited to welcome Ryder Cup fans

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The best golfers in the U.S. and Europe are coming to Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County next week for the 43rd Ryder Club.

The event was postponed last year because of the pandemic, but now it’s expected to attract thousands of fans -- and thousands of potential customers flocking to local businesses.

They’re excited to show off Wisconsin’s foods, beer, merchandise and beautiful communities.

Chris Roth talks with Harry and Christina Latifi of Harry’s Prohibition Bistro and Bar in Sheboygan and Stephanie Dlugopolski from Johnsonville and the Johnsonville Marketplace in Sheboygan Falls.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.