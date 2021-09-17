Advertisement

Green Bay overpass becomes a canvas for school mural

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-awaited playground mural is coming to life near Howe Elementary School in downtown Green Bay, brush stroke by brush stroke.

Appleton artist Irineo Medina began painting the mural Friday morning on the pylons of the East Mason Street overpass at S. Madison St. The art will feature images of six Howe students chosen from dozens of submissions from parents.

“Especially for children to see them and their skin tones as beautiful is incredibly important, when that’s not always the message that we receive. There’s also a bit a representation in me as the artist, but, yeah, just trying to be reflective of the student body, so there’s quite a few ethnicities here,” Medina said. “I think the main thing is that this being an incredibly diverse school, being reflective of the people that go to school here.”

Howe students are also getting the chance to pitch in with the painting, which will take all weekend.

