Advertisement

Fox Crossing police chief announces retirement

Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver
Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver(Village of Fox Crossing Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver announced he plans to retire in a month, after 35 years in law enforcement.

According to the police department, Seaver started his career in 1986 as a police officer with the North Fond du Lac Police Department and also became a K9 handler. Three years later, he joined the City of Menasha Police Department, where he held the positions of police officer, K9 handler and field training officer and was on the SWAT team.

In 2002, he joined the Town of Menasha Police Department as a patrol lieutenant. He was promoted to chief of police in 2017, a year after the town was incorporated as the Village of Fox Crossing.

His retirement is effective October 15. The police department says the village’s police and fire commission will begin searching for his successor in the coming weeks. A statement reads in part, “The Village of Fox Crossing Police Department thanks Chief Seaver for his many years of dedication to law enforcement and wishes him the very best in all of his future endeavors.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 3,000 new cases for a 2nd day
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Fights at Oshkosh West High School prompt higher police presence Friday
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large

Latest News

Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona
A statewide Silver Alert was issued to find James Stroschein, 79
SILVER ALERT for man last seen at Ashwaubenon gas station
Kroll's West and other Stadium District bars are ready for crowds
Businesses ready to roll as Packers fans flock in town
Concept for Howe Elementary School playground mural
Green Bay overpass becomes a canvas for school mural
Howe Elementary School students learn about the creation of a mural outside their school in...
Howe Elementary School mural comes to life