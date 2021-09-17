Fox Crossing police chief announces retirement

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver announced he plans to retire in a month, after 35 years in law enforcement.

According to the police department, Seaver started his career in 1986 as a police officer with the North Fond du Lac Police Department and also became a K9 handler. Three years later, he joined the City of Menasha Police Department, where he held the positions of police officer, K9 handler and field training officer and was on the SWAT team.

In 2002, he joined the Town of Menasha Police Department as a patrol lieutenant. He was promoted to chief of police in 2017, a year after the town was incorporated as the Village of Fox Crossing.

His retirement is effective October 15. The police department says the village’s police and fire commission will begin searching for his successor in the coming weeks. A statement reads in part, “The Village of Fox Crossing Police Department thanks Chief Seaver for his many years of dedication to law enforcement and wishes him the very best in all of his future endeavors.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.