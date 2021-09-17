Extra precautions added to deal with heat during 30th Community First Fox Cities Marathon

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is in the air for thousands of runners, walkers and spectators awaiting the 30th Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

It’ll be the first in-person race for this event in three years after COVID and weather cancellations the last two years.

While storms don’t look to be a threat this year, the temperatures could be.

Extra precautions are being taken to keep runners cool and safe.

“The good news... it keeps getting better. We’re starting at green on Sunday as of (Friday),” says Community First Fox Cities Marathon race director Tara Perre. “It does look like we’ll go into maybe a little bit of a yellow, just a little caution in the later half of the race (Sunday).”

The marathon uses a color-coded event alert system to keep everyone in the know of changing weather or other issues.

While temps look cool to start Sunday’s half and full marathon, they’re expected to quickly warm mid-morning.

“Runners should just be hydrating extra, really paying attention to their bodies and not pushing themselves too hard at that last part,” says Perre.

On race day, organizers will add cooling misters on the course, have 20 water stations and are adding more ice at medical tents.

They also plan to have ice cooling baths at the finish for people who overdo it.

Medical crews will be carefully watching people as they navigate the 13.1 or 26.2 miles.

“Every single community has help from their local EMTs. We have Gold Cross Ambulance. They’re out on bikes. They’re out on gators; they’re covering the course,” explains Perre.

Organizers are also calling on people who live along the course to step up, putting out ice, maybe popsicles or turn on their sprinklers.

“You could make someone’s day, so put it in a spot where they can choose to run through or choose to by-pass it, so you’ll have a lot of fun and you’ll get lots of thank yous,” says Perre.

Organizers urge participants and spectators to download the Fox Cities Marathon app for race day updates and offer this final advice: “You know yourself best. You know you can ask for help. We have our sag wagons, medical vehicles, so take advantage of those resources if you need them, because that’s what they’re there for,” says Perre. “Don’t try to be a hero.”

