Advertisement

Clintonville K-9 tips officers off to drugs during traffic stop

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville Police say they seized what they believe to be meth, pot and heroin during a traffic stop Friday.

Police say an officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration and pulled it over on 8th. St. K-9 Charr alerted police to the presence of drugs, police say.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the following:

  • 18.46 grams of suspected meth
  • 7.27 grams of suspected marijuana
  • 0.66 grams of suspected heroin
  • Medication
  • Scale
  • Drug paraphernalia

Police arrested a 30-year-old Marion man on a probation hold pending charges of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver with the enhancer of possessing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

A 42-year-old Keshena man was arrested on a warrant out of Shawano County.

A 21-year-old Iron River, Michigan man was arrested for Possession of Meth within 1,000 feet of a school and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription.

The Marion man and the Iron River man were taken to Waupaca County Jail. The Keshena man was turned over to Shawano County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 3,000 new cases for a 2nd day
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Vigil held in the town of Sheridan in honor of the quadruple homicide victims.
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Fights at Oshkosh West High School prompt higher police presence Friday

Latest News

Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
September 17 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
September 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday rain