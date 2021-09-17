Clintonville K-9 tips officers off to drugs during traffic stop

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville Police say they seized what they believe to be meth, pot and heroin during a traffic stop Friday.

Police say an officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration and pulled it over on 8th. St. K-9 Charr alerted police to the presence of drugs, police say.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the following:

18.46 grams of suspected meth

7.27 grams of suspected marijuana

0.66 grams of suspected heroin

Medication

Scale

Drug paraphernalia

Police arrested a 30-year-old Marion man on a probation hold pending charges of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver with the enhancer of possessing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

A 42-year-old Keshena man was arrested on a warrant out of Shawano County.

A 21-year-old Iron River, Michigan man was arrested for Possession of Meth within 1,000 feet of a school and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription.

The Marion man and the Iron River man were taken to Waupaca County Jail. The Keshena man was turned over to Shawano County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.