Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes paid no income tax in 2018 and was on BadgerCare while he was unemployed and running for lieutenant governor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Barnes didn’t file a state or federal income tax return that year.

Barnes is one of 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not said yet whether he will run for a third term.

Barnes was on the state’s Medicaid program BadgerCare Plus for his health insurance in 2018, but did not receive food stamps or unemployment compensation. His campaign said Barnes tapped personal savings, including family money from an estate sale, to purchase two condos that year.

