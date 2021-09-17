AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE, THEN A SUNNY WEEKEND

We still have a south-southwest breeze across the area. That wind will gradually bring in a little bit of humidity today. Our high temperatures will be rising into the mid to upper 70s in most spots.

Look for some sunshine this morning, but clouds will be increasing. Then, as a cool front passes through the area this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Wisconsin. Since most of the best jet stream energy and unstable air will pass by to our north, our severe weather outlook is only in the LOW category. Our scattered showers and storms will exit the area by sunset, so the evening will be dry.

The weekend is also looking dry, with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, followed by 80s on Sunday. The weather should be decent for Sunday morning’s Community First Fox Cities Marathon, but the humidity will be increasing into the midday and afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely early next work week... They may arrive around the time the Packers kickoff against the Lions at Lambeau Field Monday night. Then, after a wet and stormy Tuesday, the weather looks MUCH cooler in the middle of next week. High temperatures may only be in the lower-half of the 60s, just in time for the first official day of fall.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ENDS AT 10 AM

TODAY: SW/W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon. Breezy and more humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Cooling down. Less wind. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. A nice day. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny again. Warmer and turning humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Warm, breezy and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with falling afternoon temps. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. Breezy and much cooler... First official day of fall! HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Early frost NORTH? Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 63

