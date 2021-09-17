AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE, THEN A SUNNY WEEKEND

A southwest wind that has been in place for most of the day has allowed temperatures to jump into the lower 80s in many spots. As a front passes through this afternoon, we will see the temperatures begin to fall and also still have a chance at seeing a few showers and storms popping up. Since most of the storm energy and unstable air will pass by to our north, our severe weather outlook is only in the LOW category. Any showers and storms will exit the area by sunset, so the evening looks dry for high school football games.

The weekend is also looking dry, with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, followed by 80s on Sunday. The weather should be decent for Sunday morning’s Community First Fox Cities Marathon, but the humidity will be increasing into the midday and afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely early next work week... They may arrive around the time the Packers kickoff against the Lions at Lambeau Field Monday night. Then, after a wet and stormy Tuesday, the weather looks MUCH cooler in the middle of next week. High temperatures may only be in the lower-half of the 60s, just in time for the first official day of fall.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW VEERING NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers & storms, mainly in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Cooling down. Less wind. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. A very nice day. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and turning humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm, breezy and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers and storms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with falling afternoon temps. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. A lingering shower early? Breezy and much cooler... First official day of fall! HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Early frost NORTH? Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.