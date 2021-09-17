Advertisement

1 in 5 eligible Wis. households enrolled in emergency broadband assistance

(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials say Friday that one in five eligible Wisconsin households have enrolled in emergency broadband assistance benefits, which is above the national average.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Friday that 106,800 Wisconsin households are enrolled in the program, which is 15% higher than the national average.

Families receive up to $50 per month to help with their broadband bill and up to $75 per month for homes on tribal land.

PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said she was pleased to see so many families enrolling.

“Affordability plays a big part in broadband access, which is why we continue to urge those who may be struggling to pay their monthly internet bill to apply for financial support while the funds remain available,” Valcq said.

The program, which is a Federal Communications Commission benefit, is funded with $3.2 billion of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The funds will be available until they run out, officials added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Antoine Suggs is a suspect in the deaths of 4 people found in Dunn County, Wis.
Suspect in murders of 4 found in SUV in Wisconsin surrenders in Arizona
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

Latest News

Operation Football, September 17 2021
Operation Football: September 17, part 1
Operation Football: September 17 2021
Operation Football: September 17, part 2
Elijah Roge, 2 reunites with the officers who helped save him when he nearly drowned in the...
Toddler reunited with officers who helped save him from near drowning
A fighter jet from the 389th Fighter Squadron of the U.S. Air Force is parked at Jet Air in...
Fighter jets flying over Lambeau Field on Monday night
Kids run the bases to start off the Community First Fox Cities Marathon weekend
Kids kick off marathon weekend