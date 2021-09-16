Woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls officer jailed after being held at mental facility

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a woman accused of shooting an Oconto Falls police officer in August is now being held at the Oconto County Jail.

According to online court information, 29-year-old Alisha Kocken was committed to a mental facility in August. Kocken left the facility Wednesday, and was booked into the Oconto County Jail.

Kocken has been charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting an Officer Causing a Soft Tissue Injury to Officer, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, use of a Dangerous Weapon

Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disarming a Peace Officer

Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at Another

Discharge of a Firearm Within 100 Yards of a Building

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

All charges except Pointing a Firearm, Discharge Within 100 Yards of a Building, and Disorderly Conduct are felonies.

Charges were first filed on Tuesday, August 10, after Kocken allegedly shot officer Nicole Blaskowski on Friday, August 6.

Blaskowski was shot in the head after Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s firearm from her holster, according to court documents. Blaskowski was hospitalized for her injuries, but police announced on August 9 that she had been released, and was recovering at her home.

As previously reported, Blaskowski was responding to reports of several hang-up calls to 911. The criminal complaint states Blaskowski was called to the 100 block of Elm Avenue in Oconto Falls around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled, and Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s firearm from her holster. Kocken then allegedly fired three shots, with one of the shots hitting Blaskowski in the head.

She was able to eventually get away from Kocken, and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Other officers arrived at Kocken’s location, and were able to take Kocken into custody, with the complaint stating she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken has an initial appearance scheduled for 2 p.m. on October 14.

