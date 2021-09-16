A WARM AND BREEZY SEPETEMBER DAY

After a mild start to the day, it’s now a warm afternoon across northeast Wisconsin. Relatively dry air and a breezy south wind is pushing our high temperatures into the lower 70s by the lakeshore, with lower 80s across central Wisconsin. Most of the highs in the Fox Valley will be in the upper 70s. Our temperatures will be running 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the middle of September.

Skies are mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. We’ll stay fair through tonight, but clouds will increase tomorrow. There’s a front cool coming through the area, which will create scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like they will be most likely tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll dry out for tomorrow evening’s high school football games. Otherwise, tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

The weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, then 80s with more humidity on Sunday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm early next week, but a round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday will help bring back some much cooler weather on Wednesday, which just happens to be the first official day of fall.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: SW/NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm and breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Some clouds late. Not as cool. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon thundershowers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning warm, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler... First official day of fall! HIGH: 63

