Advertisement

United Steelworkers deliver blessing bags to homeless in Appleton

Pillars Adult Shelter gets new bunk beds, case manager
Pillars Adult Shelter gets new bunk beds, case manager(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Some help for the homeless in Appleton as members of the United Steelworkers in town for a conference drop off blessing bags at a local shelter with many expected to go to kids.

That drop-off site was at the the Pillars shelter, near the city’s downtown.

Five hundred blessing bags filled with personal hygiene items were delivered by female members of the United Steelworkers, hoping to make difference as they recognize the 101 year anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Women of Steel Coordinator Tonya DeVore said, “Part of what we do when we come together is we do an action, and we chose Pillars today to do our action. We’ve collected these blessing bags from all over the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. All of our local unions donate money and product so that we can create these bags.”

One of the other recipients is the Appleton Area School District, where they keep a list of students who might benefit.

District Administrator Pamela Franzke said, “Last year we had over 360 students that were experiencing homelessness and these kinds of things that people donate so generously really help our students and our families so they have no barriers in coming to school and getting an education.”

The hopes is to have the bags delivered to all of those in need within the next few weeks. Some will stay at the shelter. Others will go directly to the school district.

“These are people just like the rest of us, and when they know there’s people out there who care about them. It gives them dignity and it gives them hope,” added Lisa Strandberg, Pillars Community Engagement Officer.

For those giving, it’s a great feeling to help out even if it’s a small contribution.

“These women here have found they’re voice, and we’re very passionate about families and women are protected and we do what we can to do our part to make sure they have a better transition than what they would have had, if we hadn’t supported them,” DeVore said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour

Latest News

A view from the stands set up on the first tee at Whistling Straits.
INTERVIEW: Businesses excited to welcome Ryder Cup fans
U.S. Marine Mike Gretzon is recovering from injuries in the Kabul bomb attack
Amberg Marine, firefighter injured in Kabul attack
Cup of hot tea
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Tea time and Inspiration 4
A group of the Wisconsin veterans who visited the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC
Old Glory Honor Flight continues its mission
Marinette County Marine Michael Gretzon injured during Kabul airport bombings
Marinette County Marine was one of 18 service members injured in Kabul attack